Election hopefuls make their move

In a week where Anthony Molloy has confirmed he will be seeking a Fianna Fáil nomination as a candidate in the local elections, it has since been learned that long time Sinn Féin campaigner Michael McMahon is also seeking to run in the May elections.

Molloy, who, as team captain, in 1992 brought the Sam Maguire to Donegal for the very first time, said he had only finally made up his mind to seek a nomination after giving it a lot of thought over the last number of weeks.

“I have been overwhelmed with the huge number of people who have asked me to let my name go forward to the Fianna Fáil Convention to run as a candidate in the Glenties Electoral Area,” he said.

“To be perfectly honest I only made my final decision when I learned that Ian Molloy had decided not to allow his name to go forward due to work commitments. Ian has been a hard worker for the area and I would not have stood in his way.”

The All-Ireland winning captain added: “I am very passionate about my area and the well-being of my community and just want the best for us all.

“There is a huge brain drain from all of south and west Donegal and I will be part of a strong campaign to bring this lost generation back to the hills.

“At the moment we are just educating to export."

Sinn Féin

Meanwhile, the most recent entrant into the local elections race is Bundoran-based Michael McMahon.

McMahon told the Democrat: “I have been giving this a lot of consideration over the last number of months and testing the water in the south Donegal and have been getting a very positive reaction in all parts of the constituency.

“People from both within and outside of the party have been urging me to put my name forward with many expressing the belief that this part of the county needs stronger representation.

“I feel that, as a party Sinn Féin have garnered enough support to take two seats in the Donegal Municipal District and I will be putting my name forward to convention in the hope of joining Cllr. Noel Jordan at the table.”

McMahon has been acknowledged by all as an exceptionally strong worker at community level and during his 15 years with as a councillor on Bundoran Town Council he was always regarded as a fair man who put the community first irrespective of party politics.

He has always been closely associated with the GAA at all levels, been a volunteer at the many festivals in the community, a member of the Tidy Towns and a strong voice in tourism matters.

“My aim, if selected, is to bring a much stronger voice to this whole area. We are all only too familiar with situation in rural Ireland. It is high time we stopped talking about it and started doing something about it. I will not be left short when it comes to working toward this aim.”