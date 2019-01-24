Body of woman found on Donegal beach

A post-mortem has been carried out on the body of a woman which was discovered on a Donegal beach.

The body was discovered washed up by two men walking on the beach at Leenan the on north west of the Inishowen peninsula around 9.30am on Wednesday.

A post mortem was carried out at Letterkenny University Hospital today by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster, who was assisted by an anthropologist.

DNA profiling is being used to help identify the remains.

Gardaí are not treating the death as suspicious.

Superintendent Eugene McGovern of Buncrana garda station said it could take a number of weeks for the remains to be identified.

“There is nothing to suggest it was suspicious in nature at the moment but we need time to carry out DNA profiling and other examinations to try and confirm the identity,” he said.