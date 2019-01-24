Garda commissioner rejects reports that up to 600 gardaí could be moved to the border

The Garda Commissioner has rejected reports that up to 600 gardaí could be moved to the border in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

It had been reported that the plans were discussed yesterday at a meeting between Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and senior gardaí.

Speaking this morning at Garda Headquarters the Garda commissioner said: "Reports of 600 gardaí to be moved to the border are entirely incorrect. I have not discussed this matter neither have I considered this proposal.

“The increasing deployment of gardaí to all policing regions including the Northern Region is commensurate with a growing organisation. We continue to prepare for Brexit in line with Government Policy".

The comments come as the Garda Representative Association (GRA) in Donegal said its members are completely in the dark about what will be required of them after Brexit.

READ MORE: Donegal gardaí are being kept in the dark on Brexit plans