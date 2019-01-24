Pride as Ferdia struts the catwalk in the fashion capital of the world

A young man from the coastal village of Bunbeg has become what many might describe as an overnight sensation having progressed from selling papers locally to the glittering lights of the catwalks in Paris.



During the summer months the blazing red-haired Ferdia Gallagher was selling newspapers for his aunt in Matt Bonner’s shop in Bunbeg and more recently has graced the catwalks and fashion houses in Paris as well as being referred to as a rising star in the prestigious Vogue magazine.

No stranger to fame

The young Gallagher is no stranger to fame, it is in the genes. His father Pat is well known to us all as the man behind Goats Don’t Shave and the famous Donegal anthem, Las Vegas in the Hills of Donegal.

Pat said: “Ferdia has always been one of those creative people. Anything at all involving the visual arts he has always been stuck into it. Photography, design, fashion, video production and social media keep him more than occupied.

“In fact he was the person behind our recent video for our hit Christmas single “Christmas Day” which evoked memories for many Irish emigrants.”

The excerpt from the recent magazine article stated: “It’s no surprise that Hedi Slimane chose to debut his first standalone menswear collection with this kid at the forefront.

Who's that bloke?

The teenager, who’s just moved to the French capital and signed to Banana Models, made his exclusive catwalk appearance on the closing night of Paris Fashion Week for Slimane’s Celine, and has had casting directors asking "Who’s that bloke?" ever since”

Ferdia has always had a huge interest in Instagram where he has amassed over 13,000 followers and feels that this has attributed a lot to his success.

Fashion experts now regard Ferida as one of the most talked about kids of the high fashion circuit.

Ferdia said: “I’ve always been interested in fashion, so walking for Hedi Celine is really exciting to me. Celine has been with Dior and is regarded as one of the top fashion influences in the world

“To be a part of the industry now just feels surreal. I think Tokyo is next on the list so there will be no shortage of travel.”

Speaking to his mother Cáitlín we asked did she think that his bright ginger hair had anything to do with his success. She joked : “I'll put it to you this way, both Pat and I are both claiming the red hair so I think that answers the question. You wouldn't exactly miss him in a crowd.”

Pobailscoil Ghoath Dobhair

Yesterday afternoon Pobailscoil Ghoath Dobhair took to social media and posted a message to relay how proud they are of their former student: "Comhghairdeas le iar-scolaire dár gcuid, Ferdia Ó Gallchóir as Dobhar atá ag spreagadh fiosracht's suime agus ag ardú cinn go hidirnáisiúnta i dtionscal an fhaisin. Go n-éirí an t-ádh leis i saol an fhaisin agus an mainicínneacht ardáin. Tá muid uilig fianta brodúil as a bhfuil bainte amach aige."