New you in 2019 - Get out of that same-old-cut-rut

This is the time of year when we start to think about our lives, our health and our appearance.

I am letting my fringe grow and every day I am looking at it thinking, “CUT IT!”

I will persevere though, as I can then change up my haircut when I have a longer fringe, so just keep thinking of the end goal.

These are some questions I want you to ask yourself:

How long have I had this style?

Do I like this style or is it just practical for work etc?

Is there a time in my life when I loved my hair?

Does styling my hair take too much effort until I like it?

When is the last time someone paid me a compliment about my hair?

These questions might just give you some food for thought. Changing your hair style and colour can make you feel amazing.

Layering your hair in a different way is also a great way to shed those old ends and having a new style all at once .

THREE easy tweaks to make today:

- Stop product overload and have a look at the products you are using. Make sure that they are the right ones for you. You could bring your products into your stylist and she can help you to know which ones to keep.

- Don't pull your hair back:

When you are wearing your ponytail, if it is all back this can sometimes be a bit boring. Try bringing down some pieces at the temples , trying a side fringe or changing your parting whilst in a ponytail.

P.S. Obviously some people look great with all their hair back, this is just for those who don’t.

- Change your parting:

If it’s possible, sometimes a side parting is a bit softer on the face than a middle parting, or no parting at all, sweeping to the front.

