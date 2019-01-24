Emotional time for Donegal's contender on Operation Transformation

A Donegal paramedic is proving a huge inspiration to communities across the country as he battles to get his weight under control on the RTÉ lifestyle programme Operation Transformation.

The Operation Transformation leader Cathal Gallagher was in tears the Wednesday night weigh-in after what must have been a tough week.

Cathal managed to stick to his goals despite his first week of night shifts during his Operation Transformation plan.

Cathal was again set a target of 4lbs for next week.

There is a surge of support across the country for Cathal who started on his transformative journey weighing in at 26 stone.

His hometown of Ballyshannon are exceptionally proud of him for achieving his goals. Over the course of the 8 week series OT will be encouraging local community leaders to get their area active with the programme reporting on their success.