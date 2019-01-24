Donegal gardaí are being kept in the dark on Brexit plans

Gardaí are “completely in the dark” about what is facing them in the coming months as pressure mounts on garda management to alleviate concerns about border security.

The increasing prospect of the UK leaving the EU without a deal and the bomb attack and security alerts in Derry in recent days have led to calls for assurances about garda numbers in the county.

There has also been a renewed call on the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to meet the Donegal Joint Policing Committee due to the uncertainty over Brexit.

GRA

Garda Representative Association representative in Donegal Brendan O’Connor said gardaí here need to be told what may be expected of them in the event of a hard border.

“Members are completely in the dark as far as what may or may not be expected,” he said.

“We understand that no one has a crystal ball, and members are willing to stand up to the plate, but it would be nice to know what is being considered and what may be expected of them.”

He said the PSNI and police forces in Scotland have indicated that they require extra personnel to deal with Brexit but 200 fewer gardaí are being recruited than planned.

Garda numbers

Mr O’Connor said the number of gardaí in the county is still a huge issue.

“We have stopped haemorrhaging numbers but we are still 100 or so members down on 2007 and 2008.”

He said a no-deal Brexit would require the involvement of the gardaí in some capacity.

“If you have any diversion from regulation in any jurisdiction, traditionally anywhere in the world, smuggling and organised crime would be trying to profit from the regulatory difference. Why would that be different here? With any regulatory difference, there will be some demand on gardaí to provide some contribution to border control.”

JPC

Chair of the Donegal Joint Policing Committee (JPC) Cllr Gerry McMonagle said he had requested the garda commissioner meets a delegation from the JPC or attends a meeting.

He said he had received no further correspondence and that the JPC will write again requesting a meeting. A meeting would be very apt because of the Brexit issue and the events across the border in recent days, he added.

The garda press office said divisions are kept under constant review based on policing and security demands.

“Commissioner Harris has spoken on this matter on several occasions most recently on Tuesday of this week.

“He had said that An Garda Síochána is a growing organisation and as part of this additional garda members have been placed in the Border region and potential further resources for that region are being kept under constant review.”