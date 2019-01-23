Celebrations as Harvey's Point Hotel rises to the top of the list again

Harvey’s Point in Donegal has been named the top hotel in Ireland, according to the 2019 TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards.

The hotel has topped the TripAdvisor list for five consecutive years from 2013 to 2017.

The ranking is based on millions of reviews and opinions collected globally over the course of the past year, according to the website.

A statement from Harvey's Point reads: "The Gysling family and Harvey's Point team are thrilled to announce that Harvey's Point is the proud recipient of the TripAdvisor Travellers Choice No. 1 Hotel in Ireland 2019. Having held the title for five consecutive years from 2013 to 2017, and being No. 2 last year, it is a remarkable achievement for the hotel to return to the number one position once again."