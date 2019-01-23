The fishing industry could be facing its greatest challenge yet

The leas-Cheann Comhairle, Deputy Pat ‘the cope’ Gallagher has called for a marine and fishing forum to be established as part of the Irish Government’s Brexit preparations.

The Fianna Fáil spokesperson for marine said: “I am calling on the minister to call all stakeholders within the sector together, for all political parties to be included and all those with a vested interest in the marine sector in order to best prepare for Brexit.”

Brexit

Deputy Gallagher said that it is essential that as a country we have a clear and well defined plan for the entire marine sector.

Deputy Gallagher believes that Ireland is ill prepared for every eventuality in terms of the ongoing Brexit negotiations and the marine sector is particularly vulnerable should a UK crash out occur.

Regardless of the eventual outcome of Brexit the Dungloe-based public representative is going to be the greatest upheaval to ever face the Irish fishing sector according to Pat ‘the cope’ Gallagher.