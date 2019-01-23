Funding of €100,000 from Fáilte Ireland for Donegal festivals

Funding of more than €100,000 has been awarded to four festivals in Donegal this year.

The financial support is being provided by Fáilte Ireland to enhance and promote events across the county and help boost tourism numbers.

Donegal International Rally will get €15,000; the Rory Gallagher International Tribute Festival is to receive €37,000; the Earagail Arts Festival get €35,000;and Sea Sessions get €20,000.

Minister Joe McHugh said: “Festivals are key to getting more and more people to come to our county and to see what’s on offer and spread that message.

“It is great to see such support from Fáilte Ireland and financial backing for the thousands of visitors that these festivals bring to Donegal.

“Right there Donegal has four very different festivals and they each attract a whole new audience to see the best of what we have to offer.”

Mr McHugh, Minister for Education and Skills, added: “I want to wish all those involved in these festivals the best of luck and I hope this funding helps to make your events even bigger and better.”