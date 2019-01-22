Investigation into large theft of tools

Gardaí are appealing for information following the large theft of tools and equipment in a burglary at commercial premises in Donegal.

The burglary took place on Moyle Road, Ramelton took place between 6pm on Friday and 9.10am on Saturday.

It is believed that a van or other large vehicle was used in the theft.

Gardaí believe the tools will appear for sale in the near future. They are appealing for anyone with information on the incident or anyone who is offered tools for sale to contact Milford garda station on 074 9153114 or any garda station.

Gardaí are reminding the public that purchasing anything from someone selling tools, property, or services door to door and it doesn’t appear legitimate, they are aiding criminals in their activity.