Better public facilities called for on Donegal island

An independent councillor has asked that a shower be fitted in the public toilets in Arranmore to facilitate those who utilise the popular beaches on the island.

Cllr Micheal Cholm Mac GiollaEasbuic said that he was of the opinion that the toilets on the island needed a ‘facelift' and asked council officials to investigate the matter.

“I was asked to get a shower in the toilets. There are big boats pulling in and a lot of people swim at Leabgarrow,” he said.

Cllr MacGiolla Easbuic asked that the facility be brought up to 2019 standard and urged the council to consider putting ramps in at the public area.

The coastal officer with Donegal County Council, David Friel said that he would raise the question of showers with the administrative officer Charles Sweeney adding that he would look at the public toilets on Arranmore.