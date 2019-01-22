Snow and hailstones overnight in Donegal - take great care on the roads

Motorists are warned to take their time this morning on Donegal roads as snow and at times very heavy hailstone showers overnight are making early morning driving conditions dangerous.

Donegal County Council staff have been out with gritters on all routes this morning.

According to AA Roadwatch the worst affected areas nationally appear to be Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal and Kerry.

They point out it can take up to 10 times longer to stop a vehicle on icy roads. In affected areas, slow down, keep further back from the vehicle in front and keep all manoeuvres gentle.

Meanwhile, Met Éireann say it will be very cold today, with a mix of bright or sunny spells and scattered showers, some of sleet and snow in the morning, but turning mainly to rain and sleet during the day, with a risk of snow mainly over high ground. Maximum temperatures 3 to 6 Celsius, in moderate to fresh westerly winds, veering west to northwest and gradually easing.

ONGOING ROADWORKS

Rolling works are in place on the N56 through Ardara until approximately the end of March.

Temporary traffic lights and reduced speed limits of 50kmph remain in place on three stretches of the N56: one just west of Mountcharles until March, one north of Glenties until May and the third between Letterkenny and Kilmacrennan until approx. the end of March.

Temporary traffic lights are in place for works on the N15 just south of Ballybofey until approx. Friday, February 24.