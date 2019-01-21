Donegal GAA legend Anthony Molloy wants to run for Fianna Fáil in the May local elections

Donegal GAA legend Anthony Molloy has confirmed exclusively to the Donegal Democrat and Donegal People’s Press that he will be seeking a Fianna Fáil nomination as a candidate in the local elections.

Molloy, who, as team captain, in 1992 brought the Sam Maguire to Donegal for the very first time, said he had only finally made up his mind to seek a nomination after giving it a lot of thought over the last number of weeks.

“I have been overwhelmed with the huge number of people who have asked me to let my name go forward to the Fianna Fáil Convention to run as a candidate in the Glenties Electoral Area,” he said.

“To be perfectly honest I only made my final decision when I learned that Ian Molloy had decided not to allow his name to go forward due to work commitments. Ian has been a hard worker for the area and I would not have stood in his way.”

The All-Ireland winning captain added: “I am very passionate about my area and the well-being of my community and just want the best for us all. There is a huge brain drain from all of south and west Donegal and I will be part of a strong campaign to bring this lost generation back to the hills. At the moment we are just educating to export."

