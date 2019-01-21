Deaths in Donegal, Monday evening, January 21

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Mary Bridget Fitzgerald, Bundoran

- Hugh Doherty, Tuam and Clonmany

- Anthony O’Halpin, Glencar, Letterkenny

- Neil Harkin, The Square, Moville

- John McBride, Upper Kilmacloo, Creeslough

- Kathleen McGettigan, Ard O'Donnell, Letterkenny

- Bridget Wilson, nee McClure, Carngarrow, Glenvar

- Eileen Sweeney, Burtonport



- Tim Boyle, Lifford

- Mary (May) Kennedy, Kilraine, Glenties

- Jack McFetridge, Glencar Road, Letterkenny

- Kathleen Peoples, Ladden, Fanad and London, England

- Pauric Kerrigan, Bundoran

- Kathleen (Cissie) O'Reilly (née Cleary), Tipperary and Ballyshannon

Mary Bridget Fitzgerald, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Mary Bridget Fitzgerald, 21 St Colm's Terrace, Bundoran.



Peacefully at the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon. Loving mother of Hugh and Marion. Sadly missed by her sisters, brothers, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her late residence this Monday evening from 5 pm to 10 pm and on Tuesday from 10 am to 10 pm. House private at all other times. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran for 11 am Funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in St. Ninnidh Cemetery, Bundoran.

Enquiries to John Mulreany Funeral Services, Bundoran on 071-9841547.

Hugh Doherty, Tuam and Clonmany

The death has occurred of Hugh Doherty, Cois Na Haibhainn, Ballygaddy Rd, Tuam, Galway and Clonmany. Husband of the late Sarah and father of the late Caroline. Deeply regretted by his loving family, Mary Nally (Waterdale, Claregalway), Hugh (Belclare, Tuam), and Catherine Nicholls (Ardgainne, Claregalway). Sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Becky, son-in-law Martin, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, many extended family and friends.

Reposing at Sioraoíocht in the grounds of the Assumption and St. James Church, Claregalway (Eircode H9IYH05) this Tuesday evening from 6pm. Removal at 7pm to the adjacent church. Mass on Wednesday at 11am burial afterwards in Claregalway Cemetery.

Anthony O’Halpin, Glencar, Letterkenny



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Anthony O’Halpin, Glencar, Letterkenny.

Viewing at Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, this evening Monday from 5pm to 7pm.

Reposing at his home tomorrow Tuesday from 11am to 10pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny, followed by burial in Conwal Cemetery.

House private on morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Jim McGlynn, Funeral Director, Glencar, Letterkenny.

Neil Harkin, The Square, Moville



The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Neil Harkin, The Square, Moville.

Removal from Carndonagh Community Hospital Chapel of Rest this evening Monday at 7pm going to his late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday morning at 10.45am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Pius X Church Moville followed by burial in Ballinacrea Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am

Family flowers only please or if desired donations in lieu to Carndonagh Community Hospital Patient’s Comfort Fund c/o Liam Collins Funeral Director or any Family member.

John McBride, Upper Kilmacloo, Creeslough



The death has taken place of John McBride, Upper Kilmacloo, Creeslough.

Husband of Deirdre Doherty, Legnahoorey, Kilmacrennan.

Reposing at his late residence in Upper Kilmacloo.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Thursday morning, January 24th at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Kathleen McGettigan, Ard O'Donnell, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Hill Crest Nursing Home, Long Lane, Letterkenny, in her 90th year, of Kathleen McGettigan, Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny.

Kathleen’s remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral on Tuesday in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny at 10am with interment afterwards in St Columba’s Church Cemetery, Kilmacrennan.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only.

Donations in lieu if desired to Hill Crest Nursing Home Comfort Fund c/o any family member.

Bridget Wilson, nee McClure, Carngarrow, Glenvar

The death has taken place of Bridget Wilson, nee McClure, Carngarrow, Glenvar.

Remains will repose at her home from 4pm on Monday.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Glenvar with burial afterwards in Glenvar Cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Rosary each night at 10pm.

Bus will be provided from the church car park to the wake house from 4pm to 10pm each night.

Eileen Sweeney, Leckanagh, Burtonport

The death has occurred in Donegal Hospice of Eileen Sweeney, Leckanagh, Burtonport.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Acres.

Interment afterwards in Belcruit cemetery.

House private please from 11pm until 10am and also on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Directors

Tim Boyle, 5 Rossgier Close, Rossgier, Lifford

The death has occurred of Tim Boyle, 5 Rossgier Close, Rossgier, Lifford.

Remains reposing at his home on Monday from 5pm until 10pm and on Tuesday from 11am until 10pm.

Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St.Patrick's Church, Murlog at 11 am, with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family time on the morning of the funeral please.

May (Mary) Kennedy, Nee Waugh, Kilraine, Glenties and formerly of Frosses

The death has occurred of May (Mary) Kennedy, Nee Waugh, Kilraine, Glenties and formerly of Frosses.

Her remains will repose at her late residence in Kilraine, Glenties from 8pm on Sunday.

Removal from there on Tuesday morning at 11.30am to St. Connell's Church, Glenties for requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Kilraine Graveyard.

Enquiries to James McGuinness & Sons Funeral Directors.

Jack McFetridge, Glencar Road, Letterkenny, formerly Portrush, Co. Antrim

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jack McFetridge, Glencar Rd, Letterkenny, formerly Portrush, Co. Antrim. Retired manager of the Ulster Bank.

Repose at his home on Monday from 12 noon until 8pm.

Funeral from there on Tuesday going to Conwal Parish Church for Service of Thanksgiving at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in Gortlee Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations to the Heart Failure Support Services at Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Kathleen Peoples, Ladden, Fanad and London

The death has occurred of Kathleen Peoples, Ladden, Fanad and London.

Her remains will repose at the family home in Ladden, Fanad from 6.30pm on Tuesday, January 22.

Requiem Mass will be held in St. Columba's Church, Massmount at 1pm on Thursday followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Rosary each night at 9pm.

Pauric Kerrigan, Bundoran and formerly Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Pauric Kerrigan, 18 Gaelic Park, Bundoran and formerly Ballyshannon. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon with remains going to Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan for cremation. House private to family only.

Kathleen (Cissie) O'Reilly (née Cleary), Clonmel, Tipperary and Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Cissie) O'Reilly (née Cleary), Bellavue House, Western Road, Clonmel, Tipperary and Ballyshannon.

Reposing at O'Donoghue's Funeral Home, Kickham St., Clonmel, on Monday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at St. Mary's Church on Tuesday at 1.45pm for Requiem Mass at 2pm with burial immediately afterwards in St .Patrick's Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.