Snowfalls expected in Donegal tonight as Met Éireann issues weather warning

Donegal could see falls of snow tonight as the county braces itself for another wintry spell.

The weather has been extremely cold around the county all day, but forecasters are predicting temperatures to drop to below freezing later tonight.

Met Éireann has already issued a status yellow warning for the country and has warned that icy and slippery conditions are expected due to an accumulation of ice and snow on untreated surfaces.

Status Yellow Snow and Ice warning will be in place from 9pm tonight Mon 21 Jan until 7pm Tues 22 Jan 2019.

Our gritters will be out on all routes from 9pm.

Our gritters will be out on all routes from 9pm. Please take care and assume no road is ice free.

Here in Donegal, the forecast is for a very cold night with scattered wintry showers of rain, hail and sleet and some snow showers, mainly on high ground.

Lowest temperatures of minus 2 to plus 2 degrees are predicted with frost forming and ice on untreated surfaces.

Tuesday will be very cold with scattered showers of rain, and some hail, sleet and snow showers in the morning. Highest temperatures of just 3 to 5 degrees with moderate to fresh, west to northwest winds.