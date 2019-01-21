Parking charges expected to be scrapped in Ballyshannon in coming weeks

A Ballyshannon councillor says he expects on-street parking charges in the town to be abolished in the coming weeks.

A public consultation on parking bye-laws on public roads in the town closed last week. The purpose of the bye-laws is to remove the existing on-street paid parking.

The scrapping of charges on streets in the town has been called for by councillors on behalf of businesses in Ballyshannon for some time.

A motion was passed at the October meeting of the Donegal Municipal District proposing the abolition of the charges by former councillor John Campbell. A previous motion on the issue was passed almost three years ago by Cllr Barry O’Neill. He has previously criticised the council for what he called a failure to accede to a motion to abolish parking charge in the town. Cllr O’Neill said there had not been an “overwhelming response” from the public to the consultation but the removal of charges would go ahead as the move had been carried by councillors in a motion.

“There was a response from the public but it has not been overwhelming. The engineers will bring a report to the council meeting in February or March and we all have our say but I am quite confident that the councillors will get what the community wants.”