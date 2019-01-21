Police say masked men have hijacked delivery van in Derry

Police in Derry are dealing with two separate security alerts in the city with a number of homes evacuated.

A delivery driver’s vehicle was hijacked on Southway early this afternoon (Monday). This incident followed reports of a separate vehicle hijacking in the Circular Road area this morning.

Monday’s incidents follow Saturday night’s car bombing at Bishop Street which has drawn much condemnation across the political divide.

Superintendent Gordon McCalmont said: “Just before 1.45pm this afternoon (Monday), we received a report a delivery driver's vehicle had been hijacked on Southway by four masked men, one of them who is reported to have had a gun. The two occupants in the van were ordered to drive the van to the Lonemoor Road and leave it there.

"We are in the process of implementing a public safety operation, establishing cordons and evacuating a number of homes.

"Sadly, within two hours today, we are dealing with a second security alert in the city, which means even more disruption for the local community.

"I know this second security alert and the measures we are taking to keep people safe will cause significant inconvenience for the local community, but we have no choice.

"I want to ask the public for their patience, and thank them for their co-operation while we work to make the scene safe."

Evacuated

Earlier today, a number of homes were evacuated in the Circular Road area of Derry.

Superintendent McCalmont said: “Unfortunately, a number of people have had to leave their homes after the report of a vehicle hijacking at around 11.30am today. It was reported three masked men hijacked a white Transit van who threw an object in the back of it before abandoning it.

“We are fortunate a community centre in Central Drive in the Creggan has been made available to those who have been evacuated.

“A number of cordons have also been put in place.

“I know this security alert will cause significant disruption to many people, but we will not take any chances and we have no option but to take these measures in order to keep people safe.

“This is the last thing the people of the city need, or want, but I want to reassure people we are doing all we can to minimise disruption.”