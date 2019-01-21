Shock at death of Donegal man in tree-cutting accident

Shock has been expressed at the death of a married father of one in a tree-cutting accident.

John McBride, who was aged in his 50s, died in the accident close to his Creeslough home at about 4.30 on Sunday afternoon.

It is the second such death in the county in just over a week.

Mr McBride, who worked for Donegal County Council’s environment section, is understood to have been working at a tree when the accident occurred. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí are investigating the accident and a spokesman for the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) said it has launched a preliminary inquiry.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council and local councillor Seamus Ó Domhnaill said the community was grief-stricken at the news of the tragedy.

“He was a valuable member of the community and indeed the council. It is a tragic accident. He was a very good family man and an integral member of the community. The community is just aghast since the news broke yesterday afternoon.”

Mr McBride’s funeral will take place at St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Earlier this month father of five Kevin McElhinney, 41, died when he was cutting trees on his farm near Carndonagh.

Friends have set up Go-Fund Me page to raise funds for an extension to the family home to meet the needs of the Mr McElhinney’s two youngest children. So far the campaign has raised over €80,000.

The friends said: “We realise that there is nothing that can be said or done to take away the pain of losing a cherished father, partner, brother, and friend. However, we hope that with the help and generosity of the people, we can slightly ease the financial pressure on the family at the moment and to build a suitable extension for the needs of the two youngest children.”