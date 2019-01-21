Global Schools Programme visits St. Columba's CS in Glenties

It’s an occasion when the Minister for Education visits your school. For Minister McHugh to visit a school twice in one academic year is a rare honour indeed.

The pupils and staff at St Columba's Comprehensive School in Glenties got that second visit by the man himself just recently.

Watching on as Lieutenant Daniel Mc Chrystal, Finner Camp, and UN Peacekeeper, raises the EU flag for peace, at the Global Schools launch in the Conprehensive School, Glenties, with L-R, Dom Gallagher, Deputy Principal, Frances Bonner, Principal, Brien O'Brien, Consulate General to Chicago, and US Midwest, and Alison Meagher, Secretary, Dept. of Foreign Affairs

He was not alone, flanked as he was by Brian O’Brien, the Consul General to Chicago and the US Mid-West, Alison Meagher, 3rd Secretary for the Department of Foreign Affairs and Lieutenant Daniel McChrystal of the Irish army and a UN Peacekeeper.

The occasion for such illustrious company was the launch of “The Global Schools” programme, aimed at giving the students of Ireland an insight into the “Global Ireland” programme currently being initiated by the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Though it is intended to eventually reach all secondary schools in the country, St. Columba’s Comprehensive, Glenties was honoured to be among the first twenty schools in the country where the scheme is being piloted.

The scheme is designed to continue and also to increase Ireland’s contribution to global issues, not least of which is our continued involvement in the United Nations Peacekeeping missions throughout the world.

Hence the presence of Lieutenant McChrystal, who reminded us that Ireland is the longest serving continuous member of the peacekeeping forces with a very impressive track record throughout the war ravaged countries of the world.

The lieutenant fielded several questions from students in a lively Q and A session in the school.

Students having a laugh with Lieutenant Daniel McChrystal, UN Peacekeeper, at the Global Schools launch

After the minister spoke it was outside for a special presentation and raising of the United Nations Flag and the United Nations Charter to the school, before normal service was resumed.

Overall it was a wonderful event and a great opportunity for the students to recognise the importance of our country on the world stage and a very enjoyable second visit by the Minister!

Rose Callaghan, one of the teachers, looking very relaxed at the launch