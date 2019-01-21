Deaths in Donegal, Monday morning, January 21

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Kathleen McGettigan, Ard O'Donnell, Letterkenny

- Bridget Wilson, nee McClure, Carngarrow, Glenvar

- Eileen Sweeney, Burtonport



- Tim Boyle, Lifford

- Thomas Monaghan, Lettercran, Pettigo

- Teresa McCafferty, Oldtown, Letterkenny

- Mary (May) Kennedy, Kilraine, Glenties

- Jack McFetridge, Glencar Road, Letterkenny

- Mary Duggan, nee Doyle, Castlefinn



- Nora McKelvey, Meenadoan, Fintown

- Mary Hamilton, McNeely Villas, Letterkenny

- Elizabeth McDermot, known as Ailish, Ballyshannon

- Kathleen Peoples, Ladden, Fanad and London, England

- Pauric Kerrigan, Bundoran

- Kathleen (Cissie) O'Reilly (née Cleary),Tipperary and Ballyshannon

Kathleen McGettigan, Ard O'Donnell, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Hill Crest Nursing Home, Long Lane, Letterkenny, in her 90th year, of Kathleen McGettigan, Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny.

Kathleen’s remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral on Tuesday in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny at 10am with interment afterwards in St Columba’s Church Cemetery, Kilmacrennan.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only.

Donations in lieu if desired to Hill Crest Nursing Home Comfort Fund c/o any family member.

Bridget Wilson, nee McClure, Carngarrow, Glenvar

The death has taken place of Bridget Wilson, nee McClure, Carngarrow, Glenvar.

Remains will repose at her home from 4pm on Monday.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Glenvar with burial afterwards in Glenvar Cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Rosary each night at 10pm.

Bus will be provided from the church car park to the wake house from 4pm to 10pm each night.

Eileen Sweeney, Leckanagh, Burtonport

The death has occurred in Donegal Hospice of Eileen Sweeney, Leckanagh, Burtonport.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Acres.

Interment afterwards in Belcruit cemetery.

House private please from 11pm until 10am and also on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Directors

Tim Boyle, 5 Rossgier Close, Rossgier, Lifford

The death has occurred of Tim Boyle, 5 Rossgier Close, Rossgier, Lifford.

Remains reposing at his home on Monday from 5pm until 10pm and on Tuesday from 11am until 10pm.

Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St.Patrick's Church, Murlog at 11 am, with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family time on the morning of the funeral please.

Thomas Monaghan, Lettercran, Pettigo

The death has taken place in North West Hospice, Sligo of Thomas Monaghan, Lettercran, Pettigo.

Removal from his residence on Monday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Lettercran for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House strictly private at all times.

Teresa McCafferty, 4 Fr McLoone Tce, Oldtown, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Teresa McCafferty, 4 Fr McLoone Tce, Oldtown, Letterkenny.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 10am in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny.

Interment afterwards to the family plot at New Leck cemetery.

House private at all times, family only.

May (Mary) Kennedy, Nee Waugh, Kilraine, Glenties and formerly of Frosses

The death has occurred of May (Mary) Kennedy, Nee Waugh, Kilraine, Glenties and formerly of Frosses.

Her remains will repose at her late residence in Kilraine, Glenties from 8pm on Sunday.

Removal from there on Tuesday morning at 11.30am to St. Connell's Church, Glenties for requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Kilraine Graveyard.

Enquiries to James McGuinness & Sons Funeral Directors.

Jack McFetridge, Glencar Road, Letterkenny, formerly Portrush, Co. Antrim

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jack McFetridge, Glencar Rd, Letterkenny, formerly Portrush, Co. Antrim. Retired manager of the Ulster Bank.

Jack’s remains will repose at his home from 6pm this evening (Sunday) and also on Monday from 12 noon until 8pm.

Funeral from there on Tuesday going to Conwal Parish Church for Service of Thanksgiving at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in Gortlee Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations to the Heart Failure Support Services at Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Mary Duggan, nee Doyle, Magherashan Valley, Castlefinn

The sudden death has occurred of Mary Duggan nee Doyle, Magherashan Valley, Castlefinn.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Monday morning at 10.20am going to St Mary’s Church, Castlefinn for 11am Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Nora McKelvey, Meenadoan, Fintown

The death has taken place of Nora McKelvey, Meenadoan, Fintown.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral Mass on Monday in St Colmcille’s Church, Fintown at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary at 10pm

Family time please from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Fintown and Cloghan Day Centres.

Mary Hamilton, 26 McNeely Villas, Oldtown, Letterkenny

The death has taken place in St Joseph's Hospital of Mary Hamilton, 26 McNeely Villas, Oldtown, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny.

Interment afterwards in family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Elizabeth McDermot, known as Ailish, Railway Road, known as Station Road, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Elizabeth McDermot, 96, known as Ailish, Railway Road, known as Station Road, Ballyshannon, and formerly of Killybig, Garrison, Co Fermanagh.

She died peacefully at the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon. Sister of Patricia O'Reilly, Station Road, Ballyshannon.

Removal from the Sheil Hospital on Monday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with interment in St. Clare’s Cemetery, Manorhamilton at approximately 1pm.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to the Sheil Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors or any family member.

Kathleen Peoples, Ladden, Fanad and London

The death has occurred of Kathleen Peoples, Ladden, Fanad and London.

Her remains will repose at the family home in Ladden, Fanad from 6.30pm on Tuesday, January 22.

Requiem Mass will be held in St. Columba's Church, Massmount at 1pm on Thursday followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Rosary each night at 9pm.

Pauric Kerrigan, Bundoran and formerly Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Pauric Kerrigan, Bundoran and formerly Ballyshannon.

Funeral arrangements to follow. Enquiries to John or Darren McGee on 071 98 517 44.

House private please.

Kathleen (Cissie) O'Reilly (née Cleary), Clonmel, Tipperary and Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Cissie) O'Reilly (née Cleary), Bellavue House, Western Road, Clonmel, Tipperary and Ballyshannon.

Reposing at O'Donoghue's Funeral Home, Kickham St., Clonmel, on Monday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at St. Mary's Church on Tuesday at 1.45pm for Requiem Mass at 2pm with burial immediately afterwards in St .Patrick's Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.