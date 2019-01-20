Today's weather in Donegal

Mostly cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain, drizzle and mist at first today, but brighter drier and eventually sunnier intervals will gradually extend from the west this morning and early afternoon with just isolated showers. Met Éireann predict highs of 5 to 7 degrees Celsius in moderate to fresh and gusty northwest to north winds.



Cold and largely dry tonight with clear intervals, although cloud will thicken near the west coast by dawn. Lows of minus 1 to plus 2 degrees with a widespread frost forming and the risk of icy patches. Light variable breezes.

Cold and frosty to begin tomorrow, Monday, especially in east Ulster. Cloud will soon thicken and outbreaks of rain and drizzle will extend eastwards from late morning, with some heavy bursts and the risk of hill snow. A clearance will develop in the west from later afternoon with scattered showers following, some heavy with hail and thunder. Top temperatures of just 3 to 6 degrees. Southwesterly winds will be moderate to fresh inland, but strong to gale force and gusty near the coast.