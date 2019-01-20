Deaths in Donegal, Sunday morning, January 20

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Thomas Monaghan, Lettercran, Pettigo

The death has taken place in North West Hospice, Sligo of Thomas Monaghan, Lettercran, Pettigo.

Removal from his residence on Monday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Lettercran for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House strictly private at all times.

Mary Duggan, nee Doyle, Magherashan Valley, Castlefinn

The sudden death has occurred of Mary Duggan nee Doyle, Magherashan Valley, Castlefinn.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Monday morning at 10.20am going to St Mary’s Church, Castlefinn for 11am Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Nora McKelvey, Meenadoan, Fintown

The death has taken place of Nora McKelvey, Meenadoan, Fintown.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral Mass on Monday in St Colmcille’s Church, Fintown at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary at 10pm

Family time please from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Fintown and Cloghan Day Centres.

Mary Hamilton, 26 McNeely Villas, Oldtown, Letterkenny

The death has taken place in St Joseph's Hospital of Mary Hamilton, 26 McNeely Villas, Oldtown, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny.

Interment afterwards in family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Peter McLoone, formerly of Drimarone, Letterbarrow

The death has occurred in the Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Killybegs, in his 100th year of Peter McLoone, formerly of Drimarone, Letterbarrow.

Reposing at the Harbour Lights Nursing Home.

Funeral Mass on Sunday afternoon at 3pm in the Church of the Holy Redeemer, Drimarone, with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

All enquiries to John McGowan Funeral Directors on 087 270 66 99.

Elizabeth McDermot, known as Ailish, Railway Road, known as Station Road, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Elizabeth McDermot, 96, known as Ailish, Railway Road, known as Station Road, Ballyshannon, and formerly of Killybig, Garrison, Co Fermanagh.

She died peacefully at the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon. Sister of Patricia O'Reilly, Station Road, Ballyshannon.

Removal from the Sheil Hospital on Monday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with interment in St. Clare’s Cemetery, Manorhamilton at approximately 1pm.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to the Sheil Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors or any family member.

John Francis McLaughlin, Carndonagh

The death has taken place in London of John Francis McLaughlin.

Remains reposing at the residence of his sister Margaret Crossan, 129 Ard Colgan, Carndonagh.

Funeral from there on Sunday, January 20 at 10.30am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart Church, Carnodnagh for Funeral Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen Peoples, Ladden, Fanad and London

The death has occurred of Kathleen Peoples, Ladden, Fanad and London.

Funeral arrangements later.

Gabriel McCormack, Bircog, Lough Derg Road, Pettigo

The death has taken place of Gabriel McCormack, Bircog, Lough Derg Road, Pettigo.

Remains reposing at late residence. Removal on Sunday afternoon at noon to arrive at St Joseph’s Church, Lettercran for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family time please on Sunday morning.

Kathleen (Cissie) O'Reilly (née Cleary), Clonmel, Tipperary and Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Cissie) O'Reilly (née Cleary), Bellavue House, Western Road, Clonmel, Tipperary and Ballyshannon.

Funeral arrangements later.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.