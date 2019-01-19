BREAKING: Police in Derry are investigating a suspected car bombing

Police in Derry are currently at the scene of a suspected car bombing incident at Bishop Street.

PSNI Foyle posted a photograph on social media on Saturday evening and are advising members of the public to stay away from the area.

The PSNI believe that nobody has been injured in the incident. However, on their Facebook post they say there is another car in the vicinity which they are not happy about.

"There are ongoing necessary evacuations," a PSNI spokesperson said, adding that local residents may need to make preparations to leave the area.

"We can only apologise for any inconvenience," the spokesperson said.