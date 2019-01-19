Handpass rule will not apply to National Football League after decision at Central Council

The controversial three handpass rule, which was trialled as part of five changes during the provincial competitions, will not be in vogue for the upcoming Allianz National Football League.

At a meeting of the GAA Central Council in Croke Park today, delegates decided to axe the handpass rule for the upcoming competition by a small margin.

The three handpass limit was one of five new rules trialled during the provincial competitions including the Dr. McKenna Cup. The other four - the sideline kick going forward, the 'forward mark', kickouts from the 20m line and the sin bin for a black card offence have been retained and will be trialled in the National League.

The handpass rule was criticised by many players and managers, among them Declan Bonner, who was very critical of all of the changes.

The National League begins next weekend with Donegal's first fixture away to Clare in Cusack Park, Ennis on Sunday, 27th January.