Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, January 18, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- John Francis Mc Laughlin, Carndonagh

- Kathleen McGlinchey, née McGuinness, Garvanagh, Ballintra

- Donald Watson, Binevenagh View, Ballybrack, Greencastle

- Barlow Mc Gavigan, 338 Coneyburrow Road, Lifford

- Kathleen Peoples, Ladden, Fanad and London, England

- Gabriel McCormack, Bircog, Lough Derg Road, Pettigo

- Shaun Grant, Cleagh, Clonmany

John Francis Mc Laughlin, Carndonagh

The death has taken place in London of John Francis Mc Laughlin.

Remains will arrive in Belfast City Airport on Friday, January 18 at 12.30pm going to the residence of his sister Margaret Crossan, 129, Ard Colgan, Carndonagh. To arrive at approx. 3.30pm.

Funeral from there on Sunday, January 20 at 10.30am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart Church, Carnodnagh for Funeral Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen McGlinchey, née McGuinness, Garvanagh, Ballintra

The death has taken place of Kathleen McGlinchey, née McGuinness, Garvanagh, Ballintra.

Reposing at her son Stephen and daughter-in-law Denise’s residence in Ballure Lane. Her Funeral Mass will take place at St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon on Saturday at 11am.

Burial afterward in St Mary’s Cemetery, Cashelard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo, C/o of John McGee Funeral Director or any family member. Family home private please.

Donald Watson, Binevenagh View, Ballybrack, Greencastle

The death has taken place of Donald Watson, Binevenagh View, Ballybrack, Greencastle.

Resposing at Collins’ Funeral Premises, Culdaff. Visiting time on Friday from 2pm to 6pm. Followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, County Cavan at a later date.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to RNLI, c/o Liam Collins, Funeral Director, or any family member.

Barlow Mc Gavigan, 338 Coneyburrow Road, Lifford

The death has occurred of Barlow Mc Gavigan, 338 Coneyburrow Road, Lifford.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving his home on Saturday morning, January 19 at 9.20am for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 10am.

Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm. to 11am.

Kathleen Peoples, Ladden, Fanad and London

The death has occurred of Kathleen Peoples, Ladden, Fanad and London.

Funeral arrangements later.

Gabriel McCormack, Bircog, Lough Derg Road, Pettigo

The death has taken place of Gabriel McCormack, Bircog, Lough Derg Road, Pettigo. Remains will be reposing at his residence from 4pm to 9pm on Friday and on Saturday from 4pm to 9pm. Removal on Sunday afternoon at noon 12am to arrive at St Joseph’s Church, Lettercran for Requiem Mass at 12.30am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family time please on Sunday morning.

Shaun Grant, Cleagh, Clonmany

The death has taken place of Shaun Grant, Cleagh, Clonmany.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving from there on Saturday, January 19 at 10.40am going to St. Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.