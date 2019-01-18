A wonderful reunion planned for past pupils of Raphoe School

A number of former students from the Royal and Prior Comprehensive School in Raphoe are planning a reunion for those who started attending the school in 1974.

The reason for the reunion is that it will be forty years since the pupils first entered the Raphoe-based school.

Those who are organising the event are hoping that many of those who began their educational journey at the school, four decades ago, will see eachother again and have a chat.

The reunion will take place on April 26.

For further information you can phone or text Shirley Baird, née Bryce, at 0044 7708087567 or Yvonne Maggip, née Watt at 089 4273496. You can also email shirleybaird62@btinternet.com