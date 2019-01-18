Jason Black named Donegal Person of the Year

The Donegal Association Dublin, the representative group for the Donegal diaspora in Dublin, has awarded its prestigious Donegal Person of the Year award for 2018 to athlete and mountaineer Jason Black.

The announcement was made by the chairperson of the Donegal Association Dublin, Kevin McFadden, at an event in the Black Door, Harcourt Street tonight

Mr Black becomes the 41st recipient of the Donegal Person of the Year which was first awarded back in 1978 and he succeeds the 2017 recipient former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Shay Given. Jason is the first Donegal person to summit Everest (2013) and the first person from the Republic of Ireland to successfully ascend and descend K2, a feat he completed in 2018.

President of the Donegal Association Dublin, Hugh Harkin, said: "The Donegal Association Dublin is delighted to recognise Jason with the Donegal Person of the Year Award for 2018. His achievements in the arena of global endurance sports, charity ambassador, together with his work as mental health advocate, and representative of Donegal, make him a very worthy recipient of the Donegal Person of the Year 2018.

Chairperson of the Donegal Association Dublin, Kevin McFadden said: “On behalf of the association I would like to thank all those who took the time to nominate people for the Donegal Person of the Year award. The committee has spent the past months reviewing all the nominations and as with any year, it was a difficult process to select one individual above others. However, we have no doubt that Jason is a deserving recipient and will be a fantastic Donegal Person of the Year and bring great energy to the role.”

Jason Black, who describes himself as a global endurance athlete, said he was absolutely delighted to receive the award: “I receive this incredible award as a very ordinary man, raised in a very ordinary home, surrounded by an extraordinary community of people. My adventure life has taken me globally to some of the most remote yet beautiful and iconic locations in the world and to stand there as a very proud Donegal ambassador is truly an honour.”

Achievements

Jason Black has achieved two of mountaineering's most challenging achievements.

The Letterkenny businessman became the first person from the county to summit Everest in May 2013, having taken the treacherous north face route.

That achievement only whetted his appetite and he set his sights on what is believed by many mountaineers to be a more difficult challenge.

K2 in Pakistan is the world’s second-highest mountain but only 25 percent of climbers who attempt it survive, giving it the name the Killer.

The mountain claimed the lives of 11 climbers on one day in August 2008. Irish climber Gerard McDonnell died attempting to become the first Irish climber to conquer the infamous mountain.

The Limerick man had reached the summit but died on his descent.

When he set his sights on the mountain Jason Black was aiming to take the title of first Irish person to successfully ascent K2.

His first attempt in 2015 had to be abandoned after an avalanche destroyed most of his equipment.

But he returned to the mountain and completed the climb on July 22, just days before the tenth anniversary of Gerard McDonnell’s death, to become the first person from the Republic of Ireland to climb and survive K2.

Just hours before, Noel Hanna from Co Down became the first Irish person to successfully climb the mountain.

Two climbers, from Japan and Canada, who were known to the Letterkenny adventurer, died on K2 in the weeks before his successful ascent.