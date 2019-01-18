Snowfall overnight in the south of the county

Snow fell on higher ground in areas across south Donegal last night.

Dunkineely, Inver, Ardara, Glenties and other areas experienced a certain amount of snow fall. Snow fell predominantly in high areas over the course of the last two days. There is a snow dusting on Errigal since Thursday morning.

The cold weather seems set to stay for a while with temperatures falling to between zero and +3 degrees tonight. There will be some frost and fog in places so please drive carefully.

The national outlook is that it will be cooler next week.