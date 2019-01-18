WEATHER ALERT
Snowfall overnight in the south of the county
It seems that winter is upon us
File photo
Snow fell on higher ground in areas across south Donegal last night.
Dunkineely, Inver, Ardara, Glenties and other areas experienced a certain amount of snow fall. Snow fell predominantly in high areas over the course of the last two days. There is a snow dusting on Errigal since Thursday morning.
The cold weather seems set to stay for a while with temperatures falling to between zero and +3 degrees tonight. There will be some frost and fog in places so please drive carefully.
The national outlook is that it will be cooler next week.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on