Donegal TD calls for full public investigation into overspend at National Children’s Hospital

Sinn Féin Finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty TD has called for a full and public investigation into the overspend on the National Children’s Hospital.

The Oireachtas Health Committee has been told that the €1.4bn cost is €450m higher than the figure of €983m approved by the Government in 2017.

Speaking in the Dáil Deputy Doherty said the situation was a "catastrophic failure of this government and those overseeing the project".

“The explanations given to the health committee were absurd and farcical to tell you the truth," he said.

He said there is now a need for accountability and a "full, open and transparent public inquiry into how this project has got completely out of control and who is responsible".

“That was public money so will you commit to the government allowing for a full and public investigation into this a complete catastrophe?”