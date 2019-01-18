NEWS
Tourist brought to safety after getting into difficulty at Sliabh Liag
Donegal Mountain Rescue Team called to sea cliffs
Donegal Mountain Rescue Team in the operation at Sliabh Liag. Picture: Donegal MRT
A tourist has been rescued after getting into difficulty at Sliabh Liag.
The walker raised the alarm yesterday afternoon after getting into difficulty at the sea cliffs.
Gardaí requested assistance from Donegal Mountain Rescue Team.
The tourist was located and assisted by Donegal Mountain Rescue Team and brought to safety by 4.40pm.
