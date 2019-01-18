Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, January 18

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Donald Watson, Binevenagh View, Ballybrack, Greencastle

- Barlow Mc Gavigan, 338 Coneyburrow Road, Lifford

- Kathleen Peoples, Ladden, Fanad and London, England

- Gabriel McCormack, Bircog, Lough Derg Road, Pettigo

- Terry Drury, Ardeskin, Old Laghey Road, Donegal Town

- Peggy Boyle, Mullaghduff, Kincasslagh

- Shaun Grant, Cleagh, Clonmany

Kathleen McGlinchey, nee McGuinness, Garvanagh, Ballintra

The death has taken place at North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo of Kathleen McGlinchey, nee McGuinness, Garvanagh, Ballintra.

Reposing at her son Stephen’s and daughter-in-law Denise’s residence in Ballure Lane, Ballyshannon, this afternoon from 3pm, with remains going to St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon on Saturday for 11am funeral Mass.

Burial afterward in St Mary’s Cemetery, Cashelard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo, C/o of John McGee Funeral Director or any family member. Family home private please.

Donald Watson, Binevenagh View, Ballybrack, Greencastle



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Donald Watson, Binevenagh View, Ballybrack, Greencastle.

Husband of Murial, son Ian, daughter-in-law Nonnie and grandson Keith.

Resposing at Collins’ Funeral Premises, Culdaff. Visiting time on Friday from 2 pm to 6pm. Followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan at a later date.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to RNLI, c/o Liam Collins, Funeral Director, or any family member.

Barlow Mc Gavigan, 338 Coneyburrow Road, Lifford



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Barlow Mc Gavigan, 338 Coneyburrow Road, Lifford.

Reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving his home on Saturday morning, January 19 at 9.20am for requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 10am.

Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm. to 11am.

Kathleen Peoples, Ladden, Fanad and London

The death has occurred of Kathleen Peoples, Ladden, Fanad and London.

Funeral arrangements later.

Gabriel McCormack, Bircog, Lough Derg Road, Pettigo

The death has taken place of Gabriel McCormack, Bircog, Lough Derg Road, Pettigo. Remains will be reposing at his residence from 4pm to 9pm on Friday and on Saturday from 4pm to 9pm. Removal on Sunday afternoon at noon 12am to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Lettercran for Requiem Mass at 12.30 am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family time please on Sunday morning.

Terry Drury, Ardeskin, Old Laghey Road, Donegal Town

The death has taken place of Terry Drury, Ardeskin, Old Laghey Road, Donegal Town. Remains reposing at the family home at Old Laghey Road, Donegal Town. Removal on Thursday at 6.30pm to St Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town for 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town with burial immediately afterwards in St Agatha’s Cemetery, Clar. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to the Patients’ Comfort Fund, Aras MsSuibhne, care of any family member.

Peggy Boyle, Mullaghduff, Kincasslagh

The death has taken place at Dungloe Community Hospital of Peggy Boyle, Mullaghduff, Kincasslagh.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Removal from there at 10.30am on Friday morning, January 18 for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s, Star of the Sea Church, Annagry, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Shaun Grant, Cleagh, Clonmany

The death has taken place of Shaun Grant, Cleagh, Clonmany.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving from there on Saturday, January 19 at 10.40am going to St. Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

