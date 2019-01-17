Wonderful new employment opportunity presents at Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair

A wonderful new employment opportunity has presented itself at Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair in the heart of the picturesque Donegal Gaeltacht.

A position has arisen for a Culture and Tourism Executive on a contractual basis.

The person who obtains the post will be expected to manage and develop a plan towards developing tourism, art and culture in conjunction with the board of Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair.

There will be administrative work as well.

Further information can be obtained though contacting the Amhaclann at 074 9532687 or emailing amharclann1961@gmail.com.

The deadline for candidates to submit their CVs is February 8, 2019.