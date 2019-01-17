Catherine's Laser & Beauty Salon leading the way with new laser technology

Well established Donegal business Catherine’s Laser and Beauty Salon has made a huge investment in the latest laser technology that is offered by Ellipse.

The business, located on the Port Road in Letterkenny, has moved from the Ellipse IPL to the Ellipse Nordlys to offer the most up to date treatments there are.

Owner and manager Catherine Casey says “Our aim is to give professional treatments with the latest technology to our clients at all times”

World renowned corporation Ellipse offers the best in high quality laser and IPL for dermatologic treatments, the corporation has a vision to be the gold standard within vascular, pigment and hair removal solutions and has an international reputation for advanced laser and IPL technology.

The Ellipse Nordlys offers a wide range of advanced safe and comfortable treatments, treating skin conditions such as Acne, Thread Veins on the face and chest, Rosacea and also Leg Veins, to the treatment of Sun Damaged Skin, Nail Fungi and Vascular Lesions as well as the most common treatment of Hair Removal, it’s safe to say that conditions like this can quickly and effectively be treated using the Nordlys

These treatments can be performed efficiently and professionally by the extremely well qualified Therapists at Catherine’s, using 8 different Ellipse applicators including small and large spot applicators there is very little this machine cannot do. Standing as one of the longest established Laser IPL clinics in Donegal the business is going into its 15th year of partnership with Ellipse. Catherine stands by having the most up to date equipment and treatments in order to ensure for the best results possible and stay on top of the game.

Hair Removal

No more waxing, sugaring, threading, shaving, tweezing, bleaching how amazing does that sound with the Ellipse Nordlys it is now a possibility with the fast-superior hair removal treatment. The machine uses short and safe bursts of intense pulse lights that removes unwanted hair from anywhere on your body in minutes.



Nail Fungi

The likes of nail fungus can be treated by the Nordlys when a series of infrared light is aimed across the nail which results in the nail heating up and the fungus being destroyed after about 3-4 treatments results will be seen.

Rosacea

Rosacea is something that can be irritating for most people however the treatment that is offered by Ellipse can help reduce the symptoms, it does this by diffusing the redness in the early stages of rosacea, however individual vessels which develop can also be treated.

Acne

An overproduction of sebum can block the pores, with a mixture of hair protein sebum and fatty acids this eventually causes inflammation which leads to ACNE, with the Ellipse treatment it can slow down production of sebum as well as the ability to kill the acne bacteria through bursts of intense pulse light.

Sun Damaged Skin

Skin ages due to sun exposure causing hyper pigmentation and sun spots with the sun damaged treatment it helps to rejuvenate the skin for a younger and fresher look.

Thread Veins

Thread veins on the face and chest are treated by breaking down the vessel wall therefore eliminating the unsightly veins, results are seen after the very first treatment.

Leg Veins

Leg veins also become more prominent as we age and less blood is being pumped back from the veins these are also treated similarly to thread veins with the heat causing the vessel to collapse and eliminating the vein.

Collagen Boost

Using light based technology, an uplifting, quick and comfortable treatment with NO downtime , improving pore size, skin texture and boosting collagen production, A must at €95.



Warts and Verrucas

The salon is now introducing a new treatment for the removal of warts and verrucas, with the Nordlys system.

These are only a few of the treatments that Catherine’s Laser and beauty salon has to offer with a full range of beauty treatments such as electrolysis, micro needling, and the radio frequency skin tightening is to name but a few and of course on top of this is the salons award winning Environ Facials and Products.

For more information and to book your free patch test and consultation phone 074 9126427. The salon is located at 64 Port Road, Letterkenny (behind Specsavers). You can also find the salon on Facebook or www.catherineslaserandbe

autysalon.com.