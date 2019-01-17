Battle commences to find Donegal's All Time Great

Since its launch a few weeks ago, the search for Donegal’s All Time Great has certainly been generating some conversation with suggestions coming in from near and far.

Now the nominations are in and the shortlisting is underway as the Donegal Democrat prepares to find out who readers believe is Donegal’s All Time Great.

"The reaction to our competition has been great," Michael Daly, Donegal Democrat editor said.

"We decided to cast the net very wide and when we came up with a list of names, it prompted a great response from our readers, many of whom came up with some suggestions of their own.

"It's not an easy task because so many people, across different generations, have contributed so much to life in Donegal over the years. This competition is just a small way that we can recognise all they have done for our county."

The Democrat has received a few controversial nominations so it will be really interesting to see how people react to those.

The search drew people from all sections of the community: business, charity, sport, entertainment, politics and historical and details of the final 16 will appear on our website and in the Donegal Democrat print edition on Thursday, January 24.

Once we have unveiled the final shortlist, we will launch our series of polls, pitting our nominees head-to-head to make it to the quarter-final, the semi-final and eventually, the final in the coming weeks.

Could we see Daniel O'Donnell doing battle with Michael Murphy? Who knows?

All will be revealed as the competitions heats up. It’s the ultimate quest for Donegal's All Time Great and you, the reader, will decide who is worthy of this prestigious accolade.