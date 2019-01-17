Weather is expected to become slightly colder over the weekend

There was a cold start to the day this morning with frost and icy patches. However, it will clear during the day with sunny spells developing as the day progresses.

Clouds will increase this afternoon making the sunshine hazy.

It will be cold again tonight, with some frost in places. Rain and sleet is expected later with lowest temperatures of between -1 to plus 2 C.

There is a positive outlook for weather on Friday with sunny spells and temperatures of between 6 and 7C being forecast. There will be sunny spells and showers on Friday.

Temperatures are expected to fall slightly over the weekend.