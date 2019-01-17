Almost €300,000 allocated to sports clubs across the county

Eight Donegal sports clubs are to receive a combined funding worth a total of €294,200.

The Leas Cheann Comhairle, Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher said that the resubmitted applications from 2018 will result in almost €300,000 being allocated to clubs and other substantial sports capital funding is due to be allocated later by the department.

"I wish to congratulate those that have received funding as part of this particular round of funding," he said.

The Dungloe-based deputy said that many other clubs, associations and sporting organisations will have to wait a while longer until the more substantial funding is allocated.

The groups to receive funding are:



Cappry Rovers Ballybofey - €95,400

Ballybofey Stranorlar Fitness centre - €14,700

Drumkeen United football club -€54,000

Four Master GAA- € 21,600

Illies Golden Gloves - € 14,600

IRD Milford -€5,900

Letterkenny Golf and social club - €21,600

Quigleys Point Swifts football club -€ 64,400