Almost €300,000 allocated to sports clubs across the county
Leas Cheann Comhairle says there is more funding on the way
Letterkenny Golf Club
Eight Donegal sports clubs are to receive a combined funding worth a total of €294,200.
The Leas Cheann Comhairle, Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher said that the resubmitted applications from 2018 will result in almost €300,000 being allocated to clubs and other substantial sports capital funding is due to be allocated later by the department.
"I wish to congratulate those that have received funding as part of this particular round of funding," he said.
The Dungloe-based deputy said that many other clubs, associations and sporting organisations will have to wait a while longer until the more substantial funding is allocated.
The groups to receive funding are:
Cappry Rovers Ballybofey - €95,400
Ballybofey Stranorlar Fitness centre - €14,700
Drumkeen United football club -€54,000
Four Master GAA- € 21,600
Illies Golden Gloves - € 14,600
IRD Milford -€5,900
Letterkenny Golf and social club - €21,600
Quigleys Point Swifts football club -€ 64,400
