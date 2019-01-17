Mother of the late Dawn Croke warns people of a bogus fundraising page set up to raise money for funeral

The heartbroken mother of the late Dawn Croke has warned people not to contribute to a page which has been set up to raise money for her daughter's funeral expenses.

Beautiful Dawn Croke,32, mother-of-two, died when she was struck by a jeep in the car park of St Crona's school in Dungloe last Saturday.

Hundreds attended the funeral of the much-loved woman who had given so much to her family, friends and community.

Fraudsters have now attempted to generate money from the tragedy and have set up a fake page under the guise of the Rosses Community School, where Dawn taught PE, in the hope of gaining financially from the tragedy.

Anne Croke posted on social media on Tuesday night to highlight the fake page.

She said: "It has come to our attention that a false 'go fund me page' has been set up in the name of the Rosses Community School. Please DO NOT donate and report wherever you see it. Any 'go fund me page' or similar sites are fake accounts. So please do NOT donate. We are very upset about this so please please share everywhere around the globe. Thank you. Anne Croke."

Members of the public have taken to the social media page to support Anne.