Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, January 16, 2019

- Terry Drury, Ardeskin, Old Laghey Road, Donegal Town

- Peggy Boyle, Mullaghduff, Kincasslagh

- Mary Gallagher, née McNamee of Goland, Ballybofey

- Anne Canning, Drumhalla Lower, Rathmullan

- Alwine Gillespie, Lower Dooey, Glencolmcile

- Gerry Looney, Brockagh, St Johnston and formally of Limerick City

- Daniel O’Donnell, 'Danny O,' Casheleenen, Termon and formerly of Chicago

- Diane Gallagher, Carrick, West Laghey

Terry Drury, Ardeskin, Old Laghey Road, Donegal Town

The death has taken place of Terry Drury, Ardeskin, Old Laghey Road, Donegal Town. Remains reposing at the family home at Old Laghey Road, Donegal Town, today until 10pm. Removal on Thursday at 6.30pm to St Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town for 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town with burial immediately afterwards in St Agatha’s Cemetery, Clar. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to the Patients’ Comfort Fund, Aras MsSuibhne, care of any family member.

Peggy Boyle, Mullaghduff, Kincasslagh

The death has taken place at Dungloe Community Hospital of Peggy Boyle, Mullaghduff, Kincasslagh.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Removal from there at 10.30am on Friday morning, January 18 for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s, Star of the Sea Church, Annagry, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Mary Gallagher, née McNamee of Goland, Ballybofey

The death has taken place of Mary Gallagher, née McNamee of Goland, Ballybofey.

Wake on Wednesday, January 16 from 12 noon to 10pm.

Funeral leaving her home on Thursday, January 17 at 10.30am going to St. Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey for 11am Funeral Mass.

Interment afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Shaun Grant, Cleagh, Clonmany

The death has taken place of Shaun Grant, Cleagh, Clonmany.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Enquiries to Comiskey Funeral Directors

Anne Canning, Drumhalla Lower, Rathmullan

The death has taken place of Anne Canning, Drumhalla Lower, Rathmullan.

Removal from the nursing home on Wednesday, January 16 at 5.30pm going to St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery.

Rosary in the Church tonight at 9pm.

Alwine Gillespie, Lower Dooey, Glencolmcile

The death has taken place of Alwine Gillespie, Lower Dooey, Glencolmcile. Remains reposing at her late residence from 1pm on Wednesday afternoon. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Killybegs Community Hospital.

Patrick (Pat) White, late of Derry and formerly of 2 Church Terrace, Moville

The death has taken place of Patrick (Pat) White, late of Derry and formerly of 2 Church Terrace, Moville.

Removal from Collin’s Funeral Premises, Culdaff on Tuesday evening January 15 at 8pm going to his sister, Lucy White’s home at 2 Church Terrace, Moville.

Funeral from there on Thursday January 17 at 10.40am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Pius X Church Moville followed by burial in Ballybrack Cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 10am.

All enquiries to Liam Collin, funeral director.

Gerry Looney, Brockagh, St Johnston and formally of Limerick City

The death has occurred of Gerry Looney, Brockagh, St Johnston and formally of Limerick City.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Removal on Wednesday evening at 7.30pm going to St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston to repose overnight with Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Thursday with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Research Ireland c/o Kellys Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Family time only from 11pm to 11am.

Daniel O’Donnell, 'Danny O,' Casheleenen, Termon and formerly of Chicago

The death has taken place of Daniel O’Donnell, 'Danny O,' Casheleenen, Termon and formerly of Chicago.

His remains will leave the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, at 2pm on Tuesday, January 15, going to his brother Jimmy’s home at Casheleenan, to repose from 5pm. Removal private – family only please.

Funeral from there on Thursday, January 17, to St. Columba’s Church, Kilmacrenan, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by Cremation Service.

House private from 10pm both nights and also on morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Letterkenny University Hospital.

Shuttle bus service will operate from Termon Hall each evening from 5pm.

Diane Gallagher, Carrick, West Laghey

The sudden death has occurred at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin of Diane Gallagher, Carrick, West Laghey. Remains reposing at the family home in Carrick West on Wednesday from 2pm until 10pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to St. Bridget's Church, Ballintra for 11am Funeral Mass with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please.

