Gaeltacht Tourism Officer attends her first meeting

Councillors from at the Glenties Municipal District welcomed the new Gaeltacht Tourism Officer for Donegal to her first meeting.

The new officer, Máire NíFhearraigh, attended a meeting of Glenties Municipal District today.

She will be based in the Áislann in Gaoth Dobhair and the civic offices in Donegal town and Dungloe.

Welcoming the post, the Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Councillor, Seamus O’Domhnaill urged the local authority to work in collaboration with Ms Ní Fhearraigh and put the best interests of the region to the fore.