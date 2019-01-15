Calls for Glenties footpath to be fixed after a number of incidents

A deputation from Glenties has raised concerns in relation to the state of the footpath on Glenties main street.

Councillors at the Glenties Municipal District were told by community activist, Brian Carr, that a number of people have hurt themselves by falling on the main street last year.

Brian Carr is a member of the Glenties Community Development Committee.

He said: "The footpaths are a serious concern on Glenties main street."

He said that the footpath needs to be fixed before another 'serious' incident takes place.

The deputation presented the council with a comprehensive report which outlines issues in relation to roads, water, footpaths, lighting and estates at the meeting.

