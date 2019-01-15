NEWS

There's only a few days left for Donegal people to recycle their Christmas trees

Time is running out to recycle your Christmas tree

The deadline for recycling your Christmas trees is this Saturday. 

There are 16 drop off points throughout the county that the public can avail of for free.

The locations are Bunbeg, Dungloe, Falcarragh, Glenties, Laghy, Ballyshannon, Bundoran, Killybegs, Milford, Carndonagh, Buncrana, Moville, Newtowncunningham, Liffrord, Stranorlar, Letterkenny and Moville. 

Check www.donegalcoco.ie for more information

 