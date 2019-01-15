Donegal farmer condemns "twisted people" who cut out calf's tongue as he battles to keep animal alive

The farmer who owns a calf who had his tongue out during the night on a farm in Inishowen is battling to keep him alive.

The incident which took place last week has sparked outrage across the county and further afield.

The Greencastle farmer, John Kelly of Ballybrack said this week that he believes that it took more than one person to carry out the gruesome attack.

Speaking to the BBC, he said: "We are still in shock about it. We cannot believe there are sick individuals or twisted people about. To walk into my yard up into my byre, through doors and gates."

He said that when the vet was working with the calf it had to be sedated.

He said: "I mean what kind of a person does this? It beggars belief that there are people in society that would maim and mutilate a defenceless animal."

The calf, a Simmental bull named Sam, can no longer feed off its mother.

"The calf is still living. We are persevering - trying to get him to drink out of a bucket and bottling milk into him. We are going to give him as much of a chance as we can."

Gardaí in Buncrana confirmed they were investigating an allegation of cruelty to an animal.