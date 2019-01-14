Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, January 14, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Johnny Boyce, Lower Meevagh, Downings

- Daniel O’Donnell, 'Danny O,' Casheleenen, Termon and formerly of Chicago

- Maire Eileen McGinley née Carr, St Shanaghan’s House, Ardara and Kilcar

- Mary B O’Donnell, Bavin, Kilcar

- Denis Sheehan, Malin Road, Carndonagh

- Kevin McElhinney, Ballyloskey, Carndonagh

- Diane Gallagher, Carrick, West Laghey

- William Horace Raitt, Main Street, Stranorlar

- Rosemary McDaid (nee Kelly) daughter of Dan and Rosie Kelly, 4 St Mary’s road Buncrana

- Kevin Granaghan, St. Bridget’s Terrace, East End, Bundoran

- George Harron, Hawthorne Drive, Bleary, Lurgan, Co. Armagh. Formerly of Sessiaghalisson, Castlefin

- Liam Malone, Drogheda, Louth and Buncrana

Johnny Boyce, Lower Meevagh, Downings

The death has taken place of Johnny Boyce, Lower Meevagh, Downings.

His remains will repose at his late residence from 3pm this afternoon, Monday, January 14.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, January 16 going to St John the Baptist Church, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in Meevagh cemetery.

Daniel O’Donnell, 'Danny O,' Casheleenen, Termon and formerly of Chicago

The death has taken place of Daniel O’Donnell, 'Danny O,' Casheleenen, Termon and formerly of Chicago.

His remains will leave the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, at 2pm on Tuesday, January 15, going to his brother Jimmy’s home at Casheleenan, to repose from 5pm. Removal private – family only please.

Funeral from there on Thursday, January 17, to St. Columba’s Church, Kilmacrenan, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by Cremation Service.

House private from 10pm both nights and also on morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Letterkenny University Hospital.

Shuttle bus service will operate from Termon Hall each evening from 5pm.

Maire Eileen McGinley née Carr, St Shanaghan’s House, Ardara and Kilcar

The death has occurred of Maire Eileen McGinley née Carr, St Shanaghan’s House, Ardara and Castlecarn, Kilcar.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Monday, Januray 14 at 6pm to arrive at St Shanaghan’s House, Ardara at 7.30pm.

Reposing until 11pm on Monday, January 14 and Tuesday, January 15 from 4pm to 11pm.

Removal on Wednesday, January 16 at 8.45am for Funeral Mass in St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 10am followed by private cremation in Cavan.

Mary B O’Donnell, Bavin, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Mary B O’Donnell, Bavin, Kilcar.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Removal from her home on Wednesday, January 16 at 11.30am for Funeral Mass in St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in Lieu to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Denis Sheehan, Malin Road, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at his home of Denis Sheehan, Malin Road, Carndonagh.

His remains are reposing at his home. Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday at 10.30am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Cremation arrangements to be confirmed later.

Kevin McElhinney, Ballyloskey, Carndonagh

The tragic death has taken place of Kevin McElhinney, Ballyloskey, Carndonagh.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny today at 4pm going to his Sister, Martina Donaghey’s home, Glack, Carndonagh.

Funeral leaving his sister’s home on Wednesday at 12.15pm going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 1pm with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu Bumblance Donegal Branch c/o any family member

Diane Gallagher, Carrick, West Laghey

The sudden death has occurred at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin of Diane Gallagher, Carrick, West Laghey, Co. Donegal. Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

William Horace Raitt, Main Street, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at his home of William Horace Raitt, Main Street, Stranorlar.

Remains reposing at St. Mary’s Parish Church of Ireland, Stranorlar on Monday from 2pm until 4pm and from 6.30 pm until 8.30pm.

Funeral Service of Thanksgiving on Tuesday at 2pm with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired to the patients comfort fund, St.Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar, care of any family member.

The House is Private at the request of the deceased.

Rosemary McDaid (née Kelly) daughter of Dan and Rosie Kelly, 4 St Mary’s road Buncrana

The death has occurred at her residence 15 Malborough Road, Derry of Rosemary McDaid (née Kelly) daughter of Dan and Rosie Kelly, 4 St Mary’s road Buncrana.

Remains reposing at McLaughlin’s funeral home Lower Main Street Buncrana from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9. Funeral from there on Tuesday at 9.30am going to St Mary’s Oratory for 10am Requiem Mass.

Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan on Wednesday, family and close friends only

Family flowers please, donations if desired to the Foyle Hospice c/o any family member.

Kevin Granaghan, St. Bridget’s Terrace, East End, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Kevin Granaghan, St. Bridget’s Terrace, East End, Bundoran. Funeral arrangements to be announced later. Enquiries to Conlan and Breslin Funeral Directors.

William Hamilton, Springfield, St. Johnston

The death has taken place at his residence, Springfield, St. Johnston, of William Hamilton.

His remains are reposing at his residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday, January 13, at 2pm for 2.30pm service in St. Johnston Presbyterian Church.

Family time from 10 p.m. to 11 a.m.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Johnston Presbyterian Church Funds, c/o Gibson Funeral Directors.

George Harron, Armagh and formerly of Sessiaghalisson, Castlefin

The death has occurred of George Harron, Hawthorne Drive, Bleary, Lurgan, County Armagh and formerly of Sessiaghalisson, Castlefin.

Reposing at Donaghmore Parish Church on Tuesday from 12.30pm with service at 2pm followed by burial at Alt Presbyterian Church.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Chest, Heart & Stroke c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Liam Malone, Drogheda, Louth / Buncrana, Donegal

The death has occurred of Liam Malone, Newtownstalaban, Termonfeckin Road, Drogheda, Co. Louth and formerly of Buncrana, Donegal on January 12.

Reposing at his late residence until 8pm on Tuesday evening. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am driving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning.

