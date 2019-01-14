Donegal woman scoops €52,000 on Winning Streak

A Donegal businesswoman who got the chance of a lifetime to spin the Winning Streak Grand Prize Wheel on RTÉ One last Saturday win a total of €52,000.

Annmarie Doherty from Greencastle won a whopping €30,000 on the wheel to add to the €22,000 in cash she had won earlier in the show.

Annmarie plans to buy a new car with her winnings as her old one recently failed the NCT.

She will also treat husband, Michael, who will soon be turning 50, and their twin boys Finn and Loughlin (14).

Leading up to the programme, Annmarie said she was overwhelmed by the many well-wishers in her community and the number of texts and messages from far and wide wishing her luck.

Annmarie and Michael were childhood sweethearts who lost touch. But they reconnected in their twenties when they were living and studying in Trinity College in Dublin where Michael was studying Computer Science and Annmarie Business and Economics. Annmarie also has a Master’s Degree in Woman Studies from UCD.

The couple, now married for 25 years, have pooled their expertise and run their own business a Motarme - a business-to-business technology marketing firm. Before that Annemarie worked for a range of Chambers of Commerce and also in marketing and public relations for Local Enterprise Boards.

Players can also send their scratch card stubs into the National Lottery where each week, on the show, a player will be drawn as the winner of a Luxury Cruise for two valued at €5,000. The winner of this week’s cruise is Marie Mitchell from Carrigrohane, Co. Cork.