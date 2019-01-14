Funeral arrangements for Danny O'Donnell, Termon

The funeral arrangements have been confirmed for Danny O’Donnell, Casheleenen, Termon, the chairman of An Tearmainn CLG, who died at the weekend.

His remains will leave the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, at 2pm on Tuesday, January 15, going to his brother Jimmy’s home at Casheleenan, to repose from 5pm. Removal private – family only please.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning to St. Columba’s Church, Kilmacrenan, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by Cremation Service.

House private from 10pm both nights and also on morning of the funeral.

A shuttle bus service will operate from Termon Hall each evening from 5pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Letterkenny University Hospital.

Mr. O’Donnell’s death on Sunday came after a short illness. He was a well respected and extremely popular member of the Termon club and was widely known in GAA circles, here in Donegal and beyond.

He was predeceased by his wife Mary and his brother Fr. John. He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer, son-in-law and grandchildren, his brothers, Patrick and Jimmy, his sisters Anna, Margaret, Mary, Kathleen and Rose, his nieces and nephews.