Four in court charged with having items that could be used in connection with burglary

Four men with addresses in south Dublin have appeared at court in Donegal charged with having items that could be used in connection with theft or burglary.

Sergeant Oliver Devaney told Donegal Town District Court the four were detained by gardaí after they were detected driving and allegedly acting suspiciously at Tullyearl Roundabout Donegal Town on January 6.

The four defendants were brought before Carrick-On-Shannon District Court on January where they were remanded in custody.

Marian Bucur (29) with an address at 60 Auburn Drive, Castleknock, Dublin is charged with having a sledgehammer, one nail bar, three pairs of gloves, three beanie hats, two walkie-talkies, two pencil torches, one piece of rope, a roll of refuse bags, three large screwdrivers, and a socket set with the intention that it be used in the curse of or in connection with the theft/burglary/an offence under Section 6 of Seven of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001 at Donegal Town Garda Station on January 6.

George Panait (27), Stefan Serbu (45) and 24-year-old Lulan Vlad, of the same address, are facing an identical charge.

George Panait is facing an additional charge of driving with no insurance at Tullyearl, Donegal Town on January 6.

They made no reply to the charges the court heard.

The first defendant Marian Bucur said he was denying the charge.

At that point Judge Kevin Kilrane asked for more information about the allegations.

After hearing details he said he was not accepting jurisdiction.

All four were remanded in custody to appear at Harristown District Court on January 25 to await DPP directions.