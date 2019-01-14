White crosses erected outside Donegal health centre

A pro life group 'North West Alliance' erected white crosses outside a Falcarragh medical centre on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the group said that surgeries were closed on Saturday and should the surgery have been open their intention was to offer women options.

The white crosses could clearly be seen by people in the locality on Saturday.

It is understood that the same white crosses were used during the repeal the 8th campaign.

A spokesperson for the group spoke on a video which was posted onto social media on Saturday.

He said: "To pray for the women and the mothers-to-be and for their children, who come to this health centre here, for their protection and their long life and to ask that God to protect the women and hopefully turn the minds of some women at least back to their child, and to save their lives."