Deaths in Donegal - Monday, January 14

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Denis Sheehan, Malin Road, Carndonagh

- Kevin McElhinney, Ballyloskey, Carndonagh

- Diane Gallagher, Carrick, West Laghey

- William Horace Raitt, Main Street, Stranorlar

- Rosemary McDaid (nee Kelly) daughter of Dan and Rosie Kelly, 4 St Mary’s road Buncrana

- Kevin Granaghan, St. Bridget’s Terrace, East End, Bundoran

- Joe Callery, Mullaghmore, Co Sligo

- Elizabeth Diver, Cronasilla, Kilcar

- Patrick Joseph Duffy, known as Packie Joe, Glen East, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh

- Dawn Croke, Dungloe

- Colette Herron, Carnmalin, Malin Head

- George Harron, Hawthorne Drive, Bleary, Lurgan, Co. Armagh. Formerly of Sessiaghalisson, Castlefin

- Liam Malone, Drogheda, Louth / Buncrana, Donegal

Denis Sheehan, Malin Road, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at his home of Denis Sheehan, Malin Road, Carndonagh.

His remains are reposing at his home. Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday at 10.30am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Cremation arrangements to be confirmed later.

Kevin McElhinney, Ballyloskey, Carndonagh



The tragic death has taken place of Kevin McElhinney, Ballyloskey, Carndonagh.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny today at 4pm going to his Sister, Martina Donaghey’s home, Glack, Carndonagh.

Funeral leaving his sister’s home on Wednesday at 12.15pm going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 1pm with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu Bumblance Donegal Branch c/o any family member

Diane Gallagher, Carrick, West Laghey

The sudden death has occurred at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin of Diane Gallagher, Carrick, West Laghey, Co. Donegal. Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

William Horace Raitt, Main Street, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at his home of William Horace Raitt, Main Street, Stranorlar.

Remains reposing at St. Mary’s Parish Church of Ireland, Stranorlar today Monday from 2pm until 4pm and from 6.30 pm until 8.30pm.

Funeral Service of Thanksgiving on Tuesday at 2pm with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired to the patients comfort fund, St.Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar, care of any family member.

The House is Private at the request of the deceased.

Rosemary McDaid (nee Kelly) daughter of Dan and Rosie Kelly, 4 St Mary’s road Buncrana

The death has occurred at her residence 15 Malborough Road, Derry of Rosemary McDaid (nee Kelly) daughter of Dan and Rosie Kelly, 4 St Mary’s road Buncrana.

Remains reposing at McLaughlin’s funeral home Lower Main Street Buncrana from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9. Funeral from there on Tuesday at 9.30am going to St Mary’s Oratory for 10am requiem Mass.

Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan on Wednesday, family and close friends only

Family flowers please, donations if desired to the Foyle Hospice c/o any family member.

Kevin Granaghan, St. Bridget’s Terrace, East End, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Kevin Granaghan, St. Bridget’s Terrace, East End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal. Unexpectedly at the Brentwood Manor Nursing Home, Convoy, Co. Donegal. Funeral arrangements to be announced later, all enquiries to Conlan and Breslin Funeral Directors.

Joe Callery, Mullaghmore, Co Sligo

The death has occurred of Joe Callery, Mullaghmore, Co Sligo. Peacefully at St John’s Hospital, Sligo. Reposing at McGloin’s Funeral Home, Chapel Road, Cliffoney, on Sunday evening from 4.30pm until 6:30pm, with removal to the Star of the Sea Church, Mullaghmore, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ahamlish Cemetery.

Elizabeth Diver, Cronasilla, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Diver, Cronasilla, Kilcar, Co. Donegal. Remains reposing at her home. Removal from her home on Monday at 12.30pm for funeral Mass in St. Cartha's Church, Kilcar, at 1pm. Interment afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery. House private tonight from 11pm to 11am.

Patrick Joseph Duffy, known as Packie Joe, Glen East, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Patrick Joseph Duffy, known as Packie Joe, Glen East, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh. Peacefully at his home. Remains reposing at his residence on Sunday from 2pm to 10pm. House private at all other times.

Remains will arrive in Mary Queen of Peace Church, Garrison on Monday for 11am Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie Nursing c/o Peter Carty Funeral Director Garrison or any family member.

William Hamilton, Springfield, St. Johnston

The death has taken place at his residence, Springfield, St. Johnston, of William Hamilton.

His remains are reposing at his residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday, January 13, at 2pm for 2.30pm service in St. Johnston Presbyterian Church.

Family time from 10 p.m. to 11 a.m.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Johnston Presbyterian Church Funds, c/o Gibson Funeral Directors.

Dawn Croke, Dungloe

The sudden death has taken place of Dawn Croke, Dungloe.

Dawn's wake will commence at 10am on Saturday morning, January 12 in her parents home on Quay Road, Dungloe.

Funeral will be held on Monday, January 14 at 11am in St. Crona's church, Dungloe with burial afterwards in Maghery cemetery. House is private tonight and on the morning of the funeral.

Colette Herron, Carnmalin, Malin Head

The death has occurred at Galway University Hospital of Colette Herron, Carnmalin, Malin Head.

Funeral from her home on Monday at 10.30am to the Star of the Sea Church, Malin Head for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Cremation to follow afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 4pm.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

George Harron, Hawthorne Drive, Bleary, Lurgan, Co. Armagh. Formerly of Sessiaghalisson, Castlefin

The death has occurred of George Harron, Hawthorne Drive, Bleary, Lurgan, Co. Armagh. Formerly of Sessiaghalisson, Castlefin, Co. Donegal.

Reposing at Donaghmore Parish Church on Tuesday from 12.30pm and then service at 2pm. Afterwards to Alt Presbyterian Church for burial in the family plot.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Chest, Heart & Stroke c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Liam Malone, Drogheda, Louth / Buncrana, Donegal

The death has occurred of Liam Malone, Newtownstalaban, Termonfeckin Road, Drogheda, Co. Louth and formerly of Buncrana, Donegal on January 12. Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Liam, beloved husband to Mary and loving dad to Jonathan, Annmarie, Niall and Hilda.

Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, son-in-law Conor, daughters in law Marion and Christine, grandchildren Megan, Daniel, Aidan, Enya, Josh and Maebh, brother Paddy, sisters in law Mary, Breege and Sharon, brothers in law Michael-James, Chris and P.J, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home until 8pm on Tuesday evening. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am driving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning.

