Man with Donegal address charged with violent disorder during eviction in Roscommon

A man with an address in Ramelton has appeared in court charged with violent disorder at a house near Strokestown in Co Roscommon before Christmas where an eviction had taken place following a High Court order.

RTE reported that PJ Sweeney, aged 54, with an address at Ramelton, Co Donegal, was arrested at Castlerea Garda Station this afternoon and charged with violent disorder at Falsk, Strokestown, on Sunday 16 December 2018.

Evidence of arrest, charge and caution was presented at a special sitting of Roscommon District Court to Judge Deirdre Gearty by Sgt. Maura McGarry from Boyle Garda Station.

Detective Inspector Pat Finlay applied to the court for Mr Sweeney to be remanded in custody and said gardaí were objecting to bail being granted.

After a short hearing of the bail application, Judge Gearty refused the application for bail and remanded Mr Sweeney in custody to appear at a sitting of the District Court in Castlerea next Friday, 18 January.